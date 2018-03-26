A blast of sangria and sunshine from Brightlights

Are you over winter with all its chilly misery and desperate for some proper sun?

Brightlights Theatre Company has the answer with its presentation of Holiday Island by Paul Symonloe, a British comedy which sees holiday makers off to the luxury four star all-inclusive Sol Beach Hotel in Spain. Our group arrives via luxury coach and begins getting to know one another during the slow check-in process. Luis and Lola are typical hotel concierges, displaying both charm and wit as they greet each guest. As the holiday goes on each character begins to reveal who they really are inside.

This trip of a lifetime will cost £8 including inflight programme and refreshments. Check-in at Little Common Methodist Church Hall from 7.45pm on April 25-28. Tickets are available from Little Gem, Clifton Chambers, Little Common 01424 843147 (closed Wednesdays) or Wickham Bistro, Wickham Avenue, Bexhill 01424 212550 (closed Mondays).