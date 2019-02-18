10 great things to make this week soar - from Friday February 22

1. Drama. Price On Application is a unique piece of site-specific, immersive theatre taking place in a house on The Green, St Leonards. The audience is invited as prospective buyers to tour the house, and discover its history, heart and soul, secret energy...but maybe the house doesn’t want to be sold. The production is an ensemble event with local actors, designers and technicians all contributing to the ambience, directed by Leigh Shine of Man In the Moon Theatre Productions. Performances from February 22-23 and February 28 - March 2. Two tours per evening (limited to 20 people per tour) at 6pm and 8pm. Tickets from Eventrite.com.

2. Music. Here comes the weekend - Wendy May’s Locomotion steams into Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Friday February 22 at 7.30pm. Dress up and get down to fine dance tunes chosen by DJ Wendy from 1950-1970s for this popular club night.

Ward Thomas at DLWP SUS-181018-164955001

3. Music. William The Conqueror (photo above) blazes into Bexhill for a live instore gig for Music’s Not Dead on Friday February 22 from 7pm. The cornish band comprises songwriter Ruarri Joseph alongside close musical conspirators Harry Harding (drums) and Naomi Holmes (bass). The gig is in support of new album Bleeding On The Soundtrack, free entry.

4. Theatre. One woman comedy/drama Bette Davis On The Edge will be presented at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Saturday February 23 at 7.30pm. October 1962, and motion picture legend Bette Davis is waiting anxiously for the reviews of Whatever Happened To Baby Jane. If the picture is a success, it will hail the desperately needed comeback for the star’s fading career. If not, it will provide a sad and embarrassing epitaph. Christine St John is Bette, an American actor who has enjoyed a full career with roles ranging from Shakespeare to French Farce.

5. Music. The Telling returns to Hastings for a performance at the Opus Theatre on Saturday February 23 from 7.30pm. Into The Melting Pot presents stories of love, community and racial intolerance experienced by a community of Jewish, Christian and Muslim women in Spain with a soundtrack of plaintive Sephardic songs and lively medieval songs. Set in July 1492, stories are told by a Jewish woman at her spinning wheel, played by actress Suzanne Ahmet. Tickets £12, £8 concessions. The Telling features Clare Norburn, Ariane Prüssner, Joy Smith, Giles Lewin, and Fatima Lahham.

6. Music. Hastings Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Hastings Philharmonic Baroque perform at Christ Church in St Leonards on Saturday February 23 from 7pm. The concert celebrates Bach’s music with four of his most dramatic cantatas in another evening of baroque delight - with recorders, oboe, violins, gambas, cello, double-bass, lute, organ, harpsichord and soloists. Taking part will be Lin Westcott - soprano, Eric Schlossberg - countertenor, Kieran White - tenor, Alexander McMillan - bass, Petra Hajduchova - organ, and Marcio da Silva - harpsichord/baritone. Tickets £20 (premium seats)/£17.50 (nave) /£12.50 (sides), under 18/students free entry.

Melissa Etheridge SUS-190402-130526001

7. Music. Glorious American singer songwriter Melissa Etheridge is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday February 23. Her major current tour is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Yes I Am. Tickets £36.

8. Music. Ward Thomas is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday February 24. Twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy are on tour following the release of album Restless Minds and single from it, Never Know. Tickets £18.50 - £22.50.

9. Literature. LGBTQ+ salon Polari-On-Sea will be held on Wednesday February 27 at The Printworks, Claremont, at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from Eventbrite (£6 on the door). This Polari sees the launch of local author VG Lee’s second short story collection, Oh You Pretty Thing, published by Tollington Press, with live interview and Q&A session. VG Lee is the critically-acclaimed author of five novels and a previous collection of short stories. Her most recent novel, Mr Oliver’s Object of Desire was runner up for the YLVA Publishing Literary Prize for Fiction 2017. The event is hosted by Polari founder Paul Burston, whose latest book The Closer I Get is released in July, with readings also from Carolyn Robertson. Optional dress code - 70s glam.

10. Music. Don’t miss the incredible technique and artistry on offer at Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday February 27 and Thursday February 28 with both semi-final sessions and masterclasses.

Suzanne Ahmet SUS-190129-133640001

VG Lee at Polari on Sea Wednesday July 27 SUS-160714-140238001