10 great things to do this week in 1066 country - starting Friday January 25

1. Talk. Rockers And Roadies will entertain at Kino-Teatr in Norman Road, St Leonards, on Friday January 25 at 7.30pm. Join ex-roadies Phil John and Crystal Taylor with special guest Mick Bolton (ex-keyboard player with Mott the Hoople and Dexy’s Midnight Runners) for an evening of tall tales and amusing anecdotes taken from years on the road in the 70s and 80s with different bands including Mott The Hoople, Queen and David Bowie. Using film and photographs they give an insider’s view of life in the fast lane. Hosted by Andy Gunton. Tickets £12.

2. Film. Dogman (15) is at the Electric Palace Cinema in Hastings Old Town on Friday January 25 and Saturday January 26 from 8pm. This highly acclaimed Italian drama centres on Marcello who is a small and gentle dog groomer who wants two things, to look after his dogs and take his daughter on exotic holidays. But to fund this lifestyle he runs a side-business which has an unsavoury clientele and he soon finds himself involved in a dangerous relationship.

Dogman

3. Theatre. For those aged between 14-25, the De La Warr Pavilion is hosting National Theatre auditions on Saturday January 26 and Sunday January 27. The cost is £45, and the day involves a three hour workshop. Details on www.dlwp.com.

4. Classical music. Hastings Sinfonia’s Winter Concert will be held on Saturday January 26 from 7.30pm at St John the Evangelist, Brittany Road, St Leonards. Tickets £10 in advance or £12 on the door, under-16s are free - see page 57 for more details.

5. Classical music. On Sunday January 27 Fairlight Hall and Oxford Lieder Festival present soprano Alice Privett with songs by Schubert, Strauss and Wolf. Alice made a sensational impression at last year’s Oxford Lieder Festival, giving an exceptional performance of Schoenberg’s seminal Pierrot Lunaire as well as stepping in at short notice for songs by Zemlinsky. Alice grew up in Hastings and is delighted to be giving this recital on ‘home turf’. With Schubert’s birthday just a few days away (January 31), the event celebrates his rich legacy with a number of his songs such as the famous settings of Goethe’s character Mignon, from his epic novel Wilhelm Meister. Alice also performs Strauss’s Ophelia songs and songs from Hugo Wolf’s Spanish Songbook. Concert begins at 11am and is followed by coffee and cake. Tickets £10 (including coffee and cake) from www.fairlighthall.co.uk.

6. Music. The Kimberleys will play a live acoustic set at The Albion in Hastings Old Town on Tuesday January 29. Starts 8.30pm.

Howard Southern SUS-190117-134514001

7. Variety. Circus of Horrors brings new show Return To The Asylum to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday January 30 from 7.30pm. The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit, and will take you on a roller-coaster ride of sword swallowers, cross bow and knife-throwing ultravixens, flaming hula-hooping divas, hair hangers, strong men, whirlwind acrobats, twisted contortionists, sinister aerialists, and more. Tickets £26.

8. Comedy. Hastings Fringe Comedy festival presents Maisie Adam at The Printworks on Claremont on Thursday January 31 from 8pm. Maisie is one of the rising stars in British comedy. Since starting her stand-up career in 2016, her anecdotal material and self-deprecating charm has won her praise across the UK. Maisie is 2018 Amused Moose new comic winner, and 2017’s So You Think You Are Funny winner, as well as having an impressive sell-out run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Do not miss this opportunity to see Maisie. Tickets £5 (plus small fee) on Event Brite or £7 on the door. Support on the night is from Brighton-based comic William Stone.

9. Theatre. National Theatre Live: I’m Not Running will be screened live on Thursday January 31 at 7pm at venues such as Kino-Teatr in St Leonards and Kino Rye. I’m Not Running is an explosive new play by David Hare, premiering at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision. What’s involved in sacrificing your private life and your piece of mind for something more than a single issue? Does she dare? Hare was recently described by The Washington Post as ‘the premiere political dramatist writing in English’. His other work includes Pravda and Skylight, broadcast by National Theatre Live in 2014.

10. Comedy. Expect blistering humour and straight-talking from Nish Kumar at the De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday January 31. The clue is in the name of his tour - It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves. Tickets £22.50.

Maisie Adam