The tale of a bored puppy’s search for friendship

Battle Festival has more fun for little ones with Oskar’s Amazing Adventure on Saturday October 6 at Battle Memorial Hall from 3pm.

Fun-loving puppy Oskar is bored in Grandma’s snowbound little house on top of the mountain, so he runs all the way down to find someone friendly to play with.

Theatre Fideri Fidera uses a mix of storytelling, physical theatre, puppetry, music and song to tell the tale of a search for friendship. Winner of the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award at Brighton Fringe 2018, the show is ideal for children aged 2-8.

Tickets cost Adult £7, child £5, family £20. Available online from battlefestival.co.uk and from Rother Books, or The Crafty Norman in Battle High Street.

