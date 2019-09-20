The feral howl of  Jim Jones and the  Righteous Mind

Hard, howling, dirty rock ’n’ roll is alive and well and coming to town very soon.

Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind are set to deliver some blistering garage rock and psychedelia-tinged country blues at The Piper in Norman Road, Saint Leonards, on Friday October 4 (7.30pm).

Their ‘unique sonic gumbo’ is a force to be reckoned with, especially up-close-and-personal in a great, packed live venue.

A spokesperson said: “Rising from the ashes of The Jim Jones Revue, Jim Jones and The Righteous Mind paint from a broader sonic palette.

“Incorporating elements of chain gang chants, mutant soul and gospel, and psychedelia, Jim Jones and The Righteous Mind are fervent torchbearers for rock ’n’ roll at its most primal, feral and elemental.

“Jim Jones and The Righteous Mind’s debut album, Super Natural, was rightly showered by the kind of hosannas most bands merely dare dream of, while their legendarily highly-charged live shows have left audiences breathless across the UK and Europe.”

“The band’s follow-up album, CollectiV, built on the debut’s foundation and was released to universal praise. It was declared the tenth Best Album of the Year…So Far by the readers of Classic Rock at the end of June 2019.

“Often found in the thick of the action, Jim Jones has worked his mojo through memorable performances on Later with Jools Holland and Late Night with David Letterman, as well recording radio sessions for the likes of the BBC’s late, great John Peel, and Marc Riley.

“A seasoned veteran of the road, he’s shared bills with The Stooges, Jack White, The Cult, The Cramps and Grinderman and many more. And he’s also spread the gospel of rock ’n’ roll with his own shows on BBC 6 Music and Boogaloo Radio.”

Critics have compared the band’s sound to such rock luminaries as Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Tom Waits and The Stooges.

The show, which kicks off at 7.30pm, is an 18-plus event and tickets cost £10, plus booking fee. Go to dice.fm/