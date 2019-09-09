Stables Theatre presents a devastating drama

The next Stables Theatre production will be The Weir by Conor McPherson.

The Gala Night begins at 6.30pm on Saturday, September 21, with canapés and wine (£5 supplement). The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults, £10.50 for under 18s, and £8.50 for members.

A spokesperson said: “In Brendan’s pub, isolated above the town, in the rural west of Ireland, the men are gathering for their daily drink and banter. The arrival of a stranger among them – a woman – spurs them to impress her with stories. They are stories of spirits past and of spirits present. But one story is more devastating than anyone could have foreseen, and has a surprising impact on this group of colourful characters. On its première in 1997, The Weir won the Evening Standard, Critics’ Circle and Olivier award for Best New Play.”

This production is directed by Andrew Bruce.

