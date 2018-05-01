St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season A taste of beauty and tranquillity in Etchingham

The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season is in full swing and continues in the village of Etchingham on Tuesday May 15.

This romantic eight acre garden is described as beautiful and tranquil and has captured the hearts of many a garden writer. With the stunning house as its backdrop, the grounds boast formal lawns, a fountain, lily pond and a wild garden with ancient apple trees. Admission to this garden, which is open 10.30-4pm is £5. Refreshments will be available.

For the Etchingham garden’s full address and more information on the Hospice’s 2018 season visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens, call Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com