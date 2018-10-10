Spectators welcome at chess archery challenge

Hastings International Chess Congress is again joining forces with the Bayeux Bowmen for the third Chess Archery challenge since the sport successfully premiered in 2015.

The event will be held at Horntye Park Sports Complex, Bohemia Road, Hastings on Thursday, October 25 commencing at 2.15pm.

The chess players taking part will be Lithuanian Woman International Master, Rasa Norinkviciute and Paul Kelly – both of whom are members of Hastings and St Leonards Chess Club.

A spokesperson said: “It is a variation of both chess and archery and the skill of the archers is paramount. It is entertaining visually and the bows used are of different types and ages, from old English longbow to up to the latest technology controlled models.” Spectators welcome. Entry free.