Soul II Soul announce Bexhill gig

Soul II Soul are set to make their De La Warr Pavilion debut with a special ‘greatest hits’ show.

The brilliant British RnB group will be at the Bexhill venue on Friday, April 10, next year, and tickets for the concert are on sale now (£28-£35).

Call 01424 229 111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

A spokesperson said: “The legendary RnB group will be performing all of their greatest hits, including Back To Life, Keep On Movin, Joy, A Dream’s A Dream and many more.

“Soul II Soul was founded in London in the late 80s and quickly became one of the most important sound-systems in the country and the world, selling over 10 million albums worldwide. They won two Grammy Awards, and have been nominated for five Brit Awards—twice for Best British Group. Founder Jazzie B also co-wrote and produced a series of tracks with the Godfather of Soul himself, James Brown.

“2018 saw the band tour their 30th Anniversary show to sell-out crowds across the U.K, so make sure you don’t miss this special concert celebrating this legendary act!”

