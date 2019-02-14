So much to enjoy in the Year Of The Pig parade through Eastbourne

Enjoy the colour, tradition and sound of Chinese New Year celebrations in Eastbourne on Sunday February 17 from 12.30pm.

The Eastbourne Chinese Association, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and Devonshire West Big Local have linked up for the Year of the Pig, and dragon, unicorn and lion dancers will take part from all over the country with a procession through the town centre from Terminus Road, and a competition for the best Children’s Dragon Dancing team. Entertainment at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre follows at 2.30pm with music, dancing and acrobatics. Tickets £3 children, £5 adults, £10 family.

