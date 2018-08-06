So much for families to enjoy in annual event

The annual Crowhurst Village Fayre will be held on the Recreation Ground on Saturday August 11 from 2pm-5pm.

The fun begins on Friday evening (August 10) when 1066 Rockitmen play in the marquee at 8pm. On Saturday the Fayre will be opened by longstanding Crowhurst resident Mike Stewart at 2pm. Entertainment includes The Victory Sisters, Section Five Drummers, a bagpipe display, circus workshop, Birds of Prey, classic, vintage cars, stalls, raffle, licensed bar, teas, home-made cakes, refreshments, and ice cream van. Friday night entertainment is £10 on the door; Fayre entry: adults £1.50, child 50p, OAP, disabled - free.