Skating rink put on ice to make way for Santa’s grotto in Queen’s Square

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has announced some changes to shoppers’ Christmas experience this year, including a new grotto and festive performances to entertain youngsters.

Santa usually resides inside Priory Meadow, but this year he will take up residence in a double fronted log cabin situated outside the centre in the area known as Queens Square.

The space is usually taken up by an ice skating rink and though many will be disappointed that it won’t be available this year Stacey Bell, Priory Meadow Shopping Centre manager says the new festive programme has a lot of exciting changes. “The grotto comes with its own performance area to entertain queuing visitors on busy days,” she said.

“The festive performance area will host carol singers, energetic elves, balloon modellers and complimentary hot chocolates on selected dates.

“To make way for these changes the ice rink will not be returning. However, we are confident that the new experience is even more exciting.

“We wanted to provide a brand-new experience for our shoppers this Christmas. We listened to feedback and are excited to see our new plans come to life.

“The grotto is beautiful; themed with snowy Christmas trees and white picket fences.

“It is the perfect setting to meet Santa and receive a free gift.

2We anticipate the experience to be extremely popular.

“Although booking isn’t essential, we recommend that tickets are booked online in advance.”

Santa is in town November 22 - December 24.

Visit: priory meadow.com or Facebook @priorymeadowhastings

