Shopping centre offers spooky fun at half term

A spooktacular lucky dip takes place at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre this Halloween during October half term.

Shoppers who spend more than £5 in one of Priory Meadow’s stores, on Thursday October 25, from 11am can enter a lucky dip to win a prize (subject to availability). Prizes include toys, treats and gift vouchers. Children must be accompanied by an adult, Leanna Lawson, marketing executive, said: “The lucky dip is suitable for adults and children. We have 500 prizes. To enter, show your receipt to one of the wicked witches in the mall and be brave enough to put your hand into a spooky cauldron. Each coloured ping pong ball correlates to a specific prize. One prize per person.”

Halloween celebrations at Priory Meadow include Hexenbrut South East Drum and Broom, who will perform a witch’s dance in Queens Square on Saturday October 27, at 2pm and 2.30pm.