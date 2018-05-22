Search for those bugs and critters on battlefield

Head to the 1066 Battle of Hastings Abbey & Battlefield for a special school holiday nature trail.

From Saturday May 26 – Sunday June 3, English Heritage will be running the Battle Bug Hunt event when young explorers can discover the mini beasts of the battlefield. Joining an eccentric bug hunter on tours throughout the day, families will get to roam the battleground searching for critters. In the Abbey there will be storytelling as the bug hunter talks about the Battle warrior bugs and how they conquered the Battlefield. There’ll also be the chance to get creative in the Discover Centre. For more information visit english-heritage.org.uk.