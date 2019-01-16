Rumble in the Jumble at Crowhurst this Saturday

Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society will be holding its annual New Year Jumble Sale at Crowhurst Village Hall this Saturday (January 19) and is appealing for donations.

Chairman of the society, Mary Boorman (pictured) said: “Donations of jumble will be gratefully received at the hall on the day of the sale between 8-9am or call Alan to arrange collection on 07870525441.

“No large pieces of furniture please.

“Funds raised from the jumble sales help boost funds for our three annual flower shows and speakers throughout the year ahead.

“We thank everyone who donates, or attends our sales for all your support.”

Doors open for the Jumble Sale at 9.30am.

Admission is 50p and refreshments will be available.

Visit www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk for more details.