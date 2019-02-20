Rough Terrain Run; challengers battle it out

More than two hundred people of all ages took the St Michael’s hospice Rough Terrain Run challenge, raising a wad of cash for the charity.

The inaugural event was held in the grounds of Wylands Angling Centre, Battle, on Sunday, February 10.

St Michael's Hospice Rough Terrain Run 2019 SUS-190219-123645001

The obstacle filled 5km route saw the challengers take on a log crawl, double sea saw, cargo and scrabble nets and much more. St Michael’s hospice community fundraiser, Tracey Bull-Morritt says challengers embraced boggy and muddy conditions as they made their way around the course. “Thank you to everyone who took part in the event,” she said. “We had a fantastic time and we were so impressed with the commitment showed by you all despite the weather!”

“Our thanks go to the team at Wylands Angling Centre, who were brilliant throughout, Matt from MJS Media who kindly compered the event and Chris Hawkes from Born Ready Fitness for the adrenaline-pumping warm up.

“We would also extend thanks to the obstacle sponsors who were Martin & Bowles, Wyatt Hughes Estate Agents, JM Waste Management, Rush Witt Wilson, TSW Auto Repairs, Top Cat Tyres, George Stone Builders, Skinners Sheds, Whatlington Garage, Meridian Surveyors, Numerical Insights, and Gibbons, Mannington & Phipps Accountants.

“Keep your eyes peeled on the hospice Facebook page for the total raised. Our target is £5,000.”

St Michael's Hospice Rough Terrain Run 2019 SUS-190219-123603001

St Michael’s hospice provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother, collaborating with others to improve end of life care for all.

To sign up to receive information from the fundraising team visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/keepintouch, call 01424 456396 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

St Michael's Hospice Rough Terrain Run 2019 SUS-190219-123613001

St Michael's Hospice Rough Terrain Run 2019 SUS-190219-123551001

St Michael's Hospice Rough Terrain Run 2019 SUS-190219-123634001