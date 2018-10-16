Revving it up at Motorcycle Show

The Hastings Vintage and Classic Motorcycle show took place at the Stade last Saturday (October 13).

Now in its second year, the event was part of the annual Hastings Week celebrations, held to mark the anniversary (952 years) of the Battle of Hastings.

Hastings Vitange and Classic Bike Show, part of Hastings Week. Photo by Sid Saunders.''Hastings & Rye MP Amber Rudd visiting the show. SUS-181015-081012001

Hastings has celebrated the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings annually on October 14 since 1968, following on from the hugely successful 900th anniversary in 1966.

Along with a wide range of two-wheeled beauties for visitors to peruse, there was also be an area dedicated to bikes of exceptional interest.

Organised by former Hastings Mayor and ex-Hastings councillor Bruce Dowling, the event attracted a large crowd including Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd and the Mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden (pictured).

