Project to promote cycling culture is shortlisted in national awards

A local community group that promotes cycling culture in Hastings and St Leonards was recently shortlisted for a national award.

Bike Lab Hastings made it through to the final three in the Best Community Project category for Cycling UK’s 2018 Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Director and treasurer of Bike Lab, Tim Godwin says though the project didn’t win an award, he was delighted that they did so well in a national competition, adding: “Bike Lab was founded in 2012 and is entirely run by volunteers. It is a free to access, weekly community bicycle workshop based at The Labyrinth (the former Life Guard stores) on the lower promenade in front of Warrior Square.

“The project is open every Wednesday evening 6-8pm and Sundays (until October 28) 2-5pm.

“The donation funded weekly workshops provide access to skills, advice, spare parts and tools, helps people who can’t afford to go to a bike shop, fix, build and maintain their bikes and encourages a DIY skill sharing culture for those who wish to learn and contribute.

“Our mission is to promote cycling culture in Hastings and St Leonards. Bike Lab is open to anyone. We have helped people aged from four to 80, from lifetime locals to recent immigrants and refugees. Since opening we have refurbished over 700 donated bikes, helped more than 1000 people to maintain their own bikes, and provided over 1,200 volunteer mechanic hours.”

For more information visit the website at: bikelabhastings.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/bikelabhastings/