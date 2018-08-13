Picnic, Pimms and music on offer from Senlac Rotary

Local group The Rockitmen - who performed at Bodiam Classic Car Show last month - will be headlining Senlac Rotary’s annual Lakeside Music Picnic this summer.

Hosted and organised by Senlac Rotary, the picnic will take place on August Bank Holiday Sunday, August 26, and proceeds will be donated to Friends Of Fia and other local causes.

The venue will be the lovely garden of Rotarian Pat and Judy Connor at Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, St Leonards on Sea. You can bring your own picnic to have by the lake while listening to the music and enjoy a Pimms or tea and coffee which will be available. Gates will open at 11.30am and music will be from 1pm until 5.30pm. Tickets £10 in advance, available from the venue or by calling 07515 666067, or £12.50 on the day.

If you would like to know more about Rotary please contact the Senlac Rotary Executive Secretary, John Relfe, on 01424 272012 or see the website www.senlacrotary.org.uk.

