Peter Andre will play Brighton show

Pop star and former Sussex resident Peter Andre is set to play the Brighton Centre next year.

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ star has announced a 25-date tour of the UK to celebrate 25 years in music.

And he’ll play at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday, March 13 2019.

Peter said: “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Brighton that have supported me over the last 25 years.

“I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for.”

Following his breakthrough in Australia which saw his second single Gimme Little Sign peak at number three in the Australian charts, Peter released his second studio album, Natural, in the UK which reached Number One in the album charts.

It included the infamous Mysterious Girl, which shot to Number Two in the UK singles charts, and later went on to hit the top spot when it was re-released in 2004.

Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has released 12 albums, and his ‘Celebrating 25 Years’ tour will cover Peter’s music through the years, performing his best-loved hits from his early years to his most recent tracks.

Tickets for the Peter Andre Celebrating 25 Years Tour go on sale from 9am on Friday October 5, and are priced from £27.50.

For all ticket prices and further information, visit: www.ticketmaster.co.uk