Oscar Wilde’s tragedy inspires unique dance performance at Rye Monastery

Oscar Wilde’s Salomé is the inspiration for an innovative new dance experience in Rye this October.

Transcendence will take place in the ancient and sacred space of Rye’s 14th century monastery from Saturday, October 12, to Sunday, October 27 (2.30pm and 7pm).

Tickets cost £59.88 and spaces are limited. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “As you explore the three storeys of the ancient 14th century monastery, that has itself transcended both time and purpose, you will also explore the relationships between the characters of Oscar Wilde’s tragedy. Throughout the performance audiences are able to move freely within this incredible building, creating their own journeys into the tainted world of Salomé while challenging their perceptions and identities within an evolving space.

“Alex MacArthur Interiors, Edifice Dance Theatre and Steven Moffett Productions have co-produced a re-imagined version of the original production of Salomé, re-created in spring 2019 with support from Arts Council England, The Cockpit Theatre (London) and St Mary in the Castle (Hastings).

“Enter the shadowy world of Oscar Wilde’s Salomé and the lavish world of Alex MacArthur Interiors for a dance performance like no other. The experience transcends the boundaries; exploring themes of gender, sexuality, morality and death.”

The performance dates are: Saturday, October 12 (2.30pm and 7pm); Sunday, October 13 (2.30pm and 7pm); Saturday, October 26 (2.30pm and 7pm); and Sunday, October 27 (2.30pm and 7pm).

