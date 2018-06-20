Orbital with support from Faithless and Gentleman’s Dub Club to play Brighton Racecourse

After a triumphant return in 2017, Orbital are to headline a night in Brighton on Friday June 29.
The ground-breaking duo of Paul and Phil Hartnoll will be heading to the south coast as Orbital appear 400 feet above sea level perched on the cliffs of Whitehawk Hill at Brighton Racecourse next week.
Orbital will be accompanied by special guests including Faithless performing a DJ Set, Gentleman’s Dub Club, System 7 and Steve Mac (These Machines / Rhythm Masters).
Tickets for the show are £40 and available from the box office on 0844 249 1000 or www.vmstickets.co.uk