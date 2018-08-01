Not just for petrol-heads - it’s Hooe’s motor show

A stunning array of rare classic cars, vintage vehicles and motorcycles will be lining up on display at Hooe on Sunday August 5.

Hooe’s Old Motor Club is holding its 49th annual car show and it promises to be a great day out.

It takes place on Hooe Recreation Ground from 11am to 5pm.

There will be plenty of stalls; not all motoring related, including refreshments and a bar, with musical entertainment provided by The Hooe Silver Band. Admission, including programme, is £5 for adults (under-16s free). Car parking is free. Money raised is distributed amongst local charities.

