Northiam to host coffee morning for St Michael’s

Join the community of Northiam for their final coffee morning of the year in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on Saturday, November 3, 10-12noon.

There will be a variety stalls including bric-a-brac, books, gifts/crafts and homemade cakes, as well as a raffle. Tea and coffee will also be available. Entry is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Hospice.

Fundraising Assistant, Jo Lyons said; “I would like to say a very big thank you to the Northiam community for their continued support for the Hospice. These types of events not only raise awareness of our services, but they also help to raise the necessary funds required to care for our patients. The Hospice’s catchment area serves the whole of Hastings and Rother with a population of over 185,800 your support is very much appreciated.”