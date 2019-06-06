No wellies needed at Bright Lights’ special celebration in Bexhill

Bright Lights Theatre Company are proud to be taking part in Bexhill’s Festival of Music next week with Brightfest.

The special event will be in Little Common Methodist Church Hall from Wednesday to Saturday, June 12-15 (7.45pm).

Brightfest

A Bright Lights spokesperson said that members were “delighted and privileged” to be included in the festival.

“The unique festival setting of Brightfest 2019 won’t take place in a muddy field, which necessitates the audience having to wear wellies.

“Happily they can stay dry in the hope that all they will soak up and enjoy is the fun of a festival atmosphere.”

Devised and directed by Sue Hughes, Brightfest 2019 is a celebration of Bright Light’s amateur theatre genres – comedy, drama, music and song – all taking place on their specially designed tent-like Infinity Stage.

Tickets are £8 from Little Gem in Little Common and Wickham Bistro in Bexhill.

