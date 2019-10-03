New venue for Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Hastings

Smash hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent is searching for future stars in Hastings this month.

Auditions for the BAFTA award-winning programme will now be at The Royal Victoria Hotel, Marina, Hastings, on Saturday, October 26, (10am-5pm).

Each person under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or their legal guardian.

Successful acts will have a chance to secure a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020. The event is open to anyone of any age.

A spokesperson said: “All you need is a skill and star quality that you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats.”

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK. Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner of BGT proving the point – whatever age you are, or what talent you have – anything is possible. Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet – we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020. Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

Visit ITV.com/talent to find out how to apply.

