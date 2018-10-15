World class concerts at Battle Festival

Battle Festival has incredible treats for classical music lovers with a special weekend from October 26-28.

This year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition winner Roman Kosyakov will dazzle in a recital of Schubert, Bach and Rachmaninov on Friday October 26 at St Mary’s Church. Tickets £15 with discounts.

On Saturday October 27 the internationally renowned Primrose Piano Quartet will be joined at St Mary’s Church from 7.30pm by violinist Jonathan Stone of the Doric Quartet and cellist Richard Lester. The programme features the Piano Quintet by Robert Schumann and Schubert’s String Quintet in addition to Beethoven Variations. Tickets £17.

The free coffee concert returns on the morning of Saturday October 27 to Battle Baptist Church from 11am which this year introduces a young wind quintet from the Hastings Philharmonic, followed by the popular family concert on Sunday October 28 (Battle Memorial Hall, 3pm, adult £9, child £1). More details and booking on www.battlefestival.co.uk or 01424 319982 (12-6pm).

