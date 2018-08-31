Wonderful music from all over the world at Rye Arts Festival

Rye Arts Festival 2018 features an impressive selection of musical talent from around the world.

Mose Fan Fan is the leader of the acclaimed Congolese band Somo Somo, and on September 26 the brilliant band will play their infectious Congolese pop music at Rye Community Centre.

Ani Batikian and Roland Roberts

On September 21 the fabulous Brighton-based Hotfoot Specials will They offer joyous, accessible Cajun music from the Louisiana bayous, playing fiddle, accordion, guitar, drums and ’tit fer (triangle) played by perhaps the most accomplished master of this instrument this side of the Atlantic.

Radio and TV presenter, DJ and champion of World Music Andy Kershaw will perform his one-man show, a two-hour audio-visual presentation about his life, on September 20 at Rye Community Centre.

Fascinating and often hilarious, the audience will enjoy recollections from a life spent on the front lines not only of rock & roll, but the world’s most extreme and dangerous countries.

Artistes from all around the world will take part in the classical music programme.

On September 26 at Thomas’ Church in Winchelsea husband and wife duo – the Armenian violinist Ani Batikian and the pianist Roland Roberts – will present a programme commemorating both the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and the lesser known Armenian genocide.

On September 20 Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra and Kenny Broberg, 2017 winner of the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, will perform at St Mary’s church in Rye, a collaboration between Rye Arts Festival,

Fairlight Arts Trust and Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition,

Kenny is from Minneapolis, the home town of Prince, and Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra is conducted by Marcio da Silva, who hails from Brazil.