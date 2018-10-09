Winners return to Hastings for amazing recitals

Winner of the 2018 Hastings Piano Concerto Competition Roman Kosyakov returns on Friday October 12 to perform in the Hastings Philharmonic season launch,

This opening concert will be at St Mary In The Castle, with Roman playing Brahms monumental second piano concerto. Kosyakov won the £15,000 first prize in March 2018 with a thrilling performance of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1, before returning to his studies at the Birmingham Conservatoire. Tickets are available from £17.50 at hastingsphilharmonic.com.

Roman Kosyakov SUS-180503-144943001

On Sunday October 14 second prizewinner Su Yeon Kim is also back here to perform at the HIPCC Autumn Recital at Fairlight Hall. She will begin with Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109 followed by Scriabin’s Sonata-Fantasie No. 2 in G sharp minor, Op. 19. After the interval Su Yeon will perform Schumann’s Humoresque Op. 20 and finish with Chopin’s Andante spianato & Grand Polonaise, Op. 22.

The Autumn Recital will begin at 3pm in the Rectal Room, with gates open at 2.30pm. Coffee and cake will be served in the interval. Tickets are £15 and are available online from hipcc.co.uk or from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre on 01424 451111.

Tickets to the 2019 competition are now on sale for Friends and Patrons at the White Rock Theatre, and will go on sale to the public on October 15th.

As a Friend or Patron you enjoy priority booking and invitations to private events such as the Artistic Directors Circle London Recital by Roman Kosyakov on Thursday October 11. For more information visit http://www.hastingsconcertocompetition.co.uk.

