Winchelsea Arts hosting recital

On Saturday May 19 Winchelsea Arts hosts a piano recital performed by Niel du Preez in St Thomas’ Church.

Having won two overseas scholarships from his native South Africa and several international prizes, Niel has become successful in the international music scene.

The programme of Schubert’s monumental final sonata, Preludes by Debussy and Scriabin and Liszt’s translation of Bach’s organ prelude and fugue will highlight that unique combination of verve, sensitivity and virtuosity for which he is renowned. Tickets available from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen or on the door.