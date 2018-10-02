Vinehall launches 30th season with pianist Lara Melda

The 30th season of the Vinehall International Classical Concert Series at the Chaplin Theatre, Vinehall School, opens with stunning young pianist Lara Melda.

She will play on Saturday October 13 at 7.30pm.

Many music lovers will remember her performance in 2010, when as a 16 year old she won the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition. Since then she has gone on to study music and graduated from the Royal College of Music with a first class honours degree.

Many will have seen Lara make her BBC Proms and Royal Albert Hall debut this summer as one of the soloists performing with the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Andrew Gourlay in an evening devoted to previous Young Musician winners. She has established a busy concert career with concerto performances including Rachmaninov’s 2nd Piano Concerto with the Royal Northern Sinfonia. She returns to the Wigmore Hall for a BBC Radio 3 live broadcast in December 2018 and an evening recital in November 2019.

Series organiser Geoffrey Whitehead said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Lara to Vinehall to open our 30th season of concerts...I know we are in for a treat.”

At Vinehall she will be playing works by Brahms and Liszt and will finish with Chopin’s Four Ballades. For full details of this concert and the others in the season please phone 01580 883092 or www.vinehallschool.com.

