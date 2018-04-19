Vega books in a night at the De La Warr Pavilion

New York singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega has announced a series of dates this August, including a night at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Suzanne will continue the celebrations of the 30th and 25th anniversaries respectively of her albums Solitude Standing and 99.9F by performing both in full, as well as more tracks from throughout a distinguished career that has seen her sell more than 7 million albums worldwide.

The three date mini tour tours at Guildford on Saturday August 18, taking in Bexhill on Saturday August 19, finishing at Leeds on Tuesday August 21.

Vega will perform tracks such as Luka, Tom’s Diner, and Blood Makes Noise from Solitude Standing and 99.9F. Tom’s Diner is often referred to as the Mother of the MP3, as it lays claim to the first track to use the pioneering audio compression.

Vega released her ‘Solitude Standing’, her second album, in 1987.

The record would go on to chart at number 2 in the UK and number 11 in the USA, going platinum and earning a nomination for Record of the Year at the Grammys in the process.

She emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been labeled contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.

Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known halls.

In performances devoid of outward drama that nevertheless convey deep emotion, Vega sings in a distinctive, clear vibrato-less voice that has been described as “a cool, dry sandpaper- brushed near-whisper”.