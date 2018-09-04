Two great tribute acts at White Rock

The White Rock Theatre is set to welcome two popular tribute acts this month.

On September 15 it hosts the Bowie Experience is a breath-taking concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon, David Bowie. It promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy. Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe.Tickets: £27.00, White Rock Friends: £4.00 off, Concessions: £2.50 off, Groups: 8+ £4.00 off, Under 14s: £13.00

The Guns n Roses Experience

On September 22 The Guns N’ Roses Experience meticulously recreates every visual detail and every musical note to capture the spirit of the original Guns ‘N Roses legendary live performances. In a bone-crushing two- hour set all the essentials are covered with breath-taking accuracy including Welcome To TheJungle, November Rain, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City, Mr. Brownstone, You Could Be Mine, Nigh train, Rocket Queen, Knocking on Heaven’s Door and much more. Tickets: £18.00.