Top class jazz band launch new album with a show

The popular Hastings-based jazz band Hexagonal are launching their new album McCoy and Mseleku with a special performance at The Printworks (14 Claremont) on Sunday (September 16) night at 8.30.

The band, which is made up of highly respected local musicians who all have international reputations came together two years ago to play the music of the late great South African composer and multi-instrumentalist Bheki Mseleku.

Their line-up includes alto and baritone saxophonist Jason Yarde, who worked with Tyner, tenor saxophonist Greg Heath, who has worked with Dr John and Van Morrison among others, and pianist John Donaldson and bassist Simon Thorpe, who both toured with Mseleku. On trumpets are Quentin Collins and Graeme Flowers, who has just finished a world tour with Kylie Minogue. The drummer is the much sought after Tristan Banks.

Tickets are £7 on the door.