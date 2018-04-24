Top blues rock band King King’s live gig in Hastings

Winner of Best Band for five years at the British Blues Awards and with a recent album mixed by Chris Sheldon of Foo Fighters fame, King King is one of the most successful blues rock outfits on the circuit today.

The Glasgow band will play at St Mary In The Castle on Thursday May 3 at 7.30pm.

Their electrifying sound and scorching live shows have generated an avid following, and the soulful vocals of charismatic frontman Alan Nimmo are now famed as is his contagious energy and dazzling guitar work.

Widely known across the UK and Europe for his pivotal role with the award winning Nimmo Brothers, Alan’s full-blooded style, technical brilliance and impassioned vocals combine to hit all the right buttons and reach spots that many others only aspire to.

Likened to Paul Rodgers and Free in their prime, the band itself is certainly not lacking in pedigree with a line up of top musicians who draw their inspiration from the best in the business, ranging from such legendary greats as BB King and Albert Collins to the shining lights of contemporary blues like Joe Bonamassa and John Mayall, whom they have supported on tour.

Support at Hastings comes from the Blue Fingers who recently played a sensational opening set for Dr Feelgood and from Canada the Maple Blues Award Winner, Steve Hill.

Tickets are £21.50 available from 01323 841414 and Hastings TIC, 01424 451111, and Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill, 01424 552435.