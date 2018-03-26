Top artists line up to perform in St Mary’s church

Tickets are selling fast for special intimate concerts taking place in the stunning setting of 900 year old St Mary’s Church in Rye.

The ‘Peoples Tenor’ singer Russell Watson performs with the Fidelity international choir on Thursday May 3 with an eclectic mix of his favourite repertoire.

With over seven million album sales to his name, Russell is one of the most successful classical singers of all time. A VIP package for this event is also available which includes a pre-concert reception, premier front seats at the venue, signed CD and the opportunity to meet with Russell on the evening.

An intimate acoustic evening with songsmith, broadcaster, activist and raconteur Tom Robinson takes place on Friday May 4, and this thoughtful show revisits the back catalogue of a master craftsman. Lesser known gems sit alongside classics such as War Baby, Glad to Be Gay and 2-4-6-8 Motorway - interspersed with hilarious anecdotes from five decades on the wilder fringes of the music industry.

The highly acclaimed American Soul and Gospel singer Avery Sunshine headlines on Saturday May 5 as part of her European tour dates. Avery will be performing her back catalogue and new songs from her awaited new album.

The Express says “Avery’s talent is zeppelin-sized, her vocals so rich and listenable,” and The Washington Post describe Avery as “a radiant brand of soul delivered from the gut with a joyful smile.” For anyone who loves soul and gospel music this concert is a must see.

Avery Sunshine at Rye Jazz Festival May concerts 2018 SUS-180322-145059001

Son of a genuine screen legend, the acclaimed and respected jazz bassist and composer Kyle Eastwood travels from Paris to perform an afternoon concert on Sunday May 6 with his hugely talented jazz quintet.

Jazz fans are in for a real treat as Kyle and his cool cats perform tracks from Kyle’s substantial back catalogue and his stunning new album In Transit and the concert will also include some enthralling Count Basie, Monk and Mingus covers, not to mention Kyle Eastwood’s favourite Italian cinema theme.

The Christians, British soul group, perform a special stripped back evening concert at St Mary’s Church on Sunday May 6 and you can expect to hear many of hits including Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Harvest for the World, Words, and Father.

The “hottest guitarist in the world,” Miloš Karadaglić performs an afternoon concert on Monday May 7 as he continues to top the record charts and delight audiences worldwide.

Miloš will be performing with a seven piece string ensemble and will be performing Spanish Classic, cool Latin, Bach and tracks from his hugely successful album Blackbird – the Beatles album. Classic BRIT Award-winner Miloš has become one of the most sought-after concert soloists in the world, with performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall under his belt. You can expect a wonderful programme of Spanish classics, cool Latin, Bach chaconnes, Beatles arrangements and more.

For tickets and information visit www.ryejazz.com