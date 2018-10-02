Tickets now on sale for Jools Holland visit next summer to Hastings White Rock Theatre

Making a welcome return to Hastings next year is one of the country’s best loved musicians - Jools Holland.

The former Squeeze member and presenter has achieved status as a national treasure not least for his long-running show Later With efforts to ease the nation into the New Year with his annual Hootenanny.

He will perform live at the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday June 5 from 7.30pm.

Tickets costing from £40.50 are already on sale from box office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk with VIP tickets available for £53.50.

Since learning to play fluently at the tender age of eight, Jools has become one of the UK’s most proficient jazz and blues pianists. Having toured extensively with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, his charismatic personality, impeccable good taste and accessible music have made him one of our most respected and enduring musicians. Jools was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry.

Jools and the orchestra last year performed at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall when they took part in The Sound of Soul: Stax Records. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stax/Volt Revue’s first tour of the UK, Booker T. Jones and Sam Moore joined Stax artists William Bell, Steve Cropper, Eddie Floyd, Sir Tom Jones, Beverley Knight, James Morrison and Ruby Turner in a magical concert underpinned by Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

read more: Much-loved comedian Stewart Francis hanging up his puns with show in Bexhill