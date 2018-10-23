This musical fantasy is a delight for all age-groups - Storm Glass by Dance Moves from Bexhill

Storm Glass is a musical fantasy story for the whole family presented at The Stables Theatre in Hastings.

The production is by Dance Moves, a Bexhill based school of performing arts, and is written, choreographed and produced by Viv Wormley-Healing.

There are performances on Friday October 26 at 7pm and Saturday October 27 at 2pm and 7pm.

Storm is sitting on the floor of the dusty old attic and finds a faded and tattered old photograph with unknown faces - and a mystery to solve. Tickets cost £13 for adults, under-18s and groups £10, members £8 - book via box office on 01424 423221.

read more: Learn amazing performance skills with Cirque De Soleil artist



