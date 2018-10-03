Third year of fun, ale and music in festival

This weekend sees Hastings Oktoberfest return to St Mary In The Castle for the third year running with plenty of beer, live music and good times as well as some charity fundraising.

This year the event has expanded so St Mary’s is putting on “a warm up session.” Anyone who has not been able to get a ticket for the main event on Saturday October 6 can come along on Friday from 6.30pm – 10.30pm. This shorter session is a perfect taster for the main event, featuring a fantastic range of beer and bratwurst, a headline performance from DDFK Oompah Band, and plenty of fundraising fun and games in aid of Charity for Kids. Entry costs £5 - purchase tickets at www.musicglue.com.

read more: Find out why Hastings is so special with comedian Mark Steel