The X Factor star who has done it all her own way

She was runner-up on the seventh series of UK’s The X Factor, but Rebecca Ferguson has not been short of success following her first appearance on the reality TV show in 2010.

The young mum came second to winner Matt Cardle that year and seems to have followed her own path ever since. Rebecca was born in Liverpool and was a teenager when she became pregnant with her first child Lillie May. Two years later she had her son, Karl. Ferguson has said her family supported her ambition to become a professional singer and helped her through two previous X Factor auditions. She also revealed that she was “bullied as a kid because my family was poor and I never had the right clothes or toys.”

Having co-written her record-breaking debut album Heaven, and going on to release a further three follow-ups, Rebecca has proved herself to be a recording artist with a passion for her craft.

Released in 2011, Heaven, was a critical and commercial success selling 128,000 copies in its first week and peaking at No. 3 in the UK Official Charts, making her the fastest-selling debut solo artist of that decade.

Going onto release her follow up, Freedom, in 2013, and then her third studio album Lady Sings The Blues (covering a number of jazz classics made famous by Billie Holiday), Rebecca shows off her versatile style with ease.

Having released her fourth album Superwoman, Rebecca has come a long way from the shy twenty-something audiences first saw on television. Rebecca continues to flourish as a confident songwriter and stunning live performer, embarking on countless tours across the UK, Europe and US, and as an artist has gone from strength to strength. Tickets £28.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.