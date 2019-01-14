The Crypt reclaims its past glory as a music boiler room

There is just a few tickets left for Stereo MC’s at The Crypt as it launches once more as a town centre magnet for music fans.

The Crypt: Live presents Stereo MC’s on Friday February 1 and remaining tickets costing £16.75 are available on www.skiddle.com.

Stereo MC’s are a British hip hop/electronic dance group formed in Clapham, London in 1985, best known for hit singles Connected, Step It Up, and Elevate My Mind.

The amazing band won a Brit award for best group and best album in 1992, and created record label Connected to release their own material.

This is the first name act booked for The Crypt: Live as it begins the journey to reclaim its spot as a touring venue. The idea is to celebrate some of the acts which became part of British music history and still play around the country. The Crypt has also begun a monthly open mic session A Cellar Full Of Sound to highlight new local talent.

