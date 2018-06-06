The Blues Band back in town

Some things just get better with age, and raw raspy blues is one of them - if you need proof check out The Blues Band’s performance at St Mary In The Castle on Saturday June 16 at 7.30pm.

Formed almost 40 years ago by the now legendary Paul Jones together with another Manfred Mann group member, Tom McGuinness, The Blues Band included slide guitar ace and vocalist Dave Kelly, who brought in Gary Fletcher to play bass guitar, while Hughie Flint, said farewell to John Mayall to sit on the drum stool.

Rob Townsend replaced Flint in 1982, and the line-up remains the same today.

The band have recorded over 20 albums, the latest featuring special guest appearances by Al Kooper, famed for his work with Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen’s stage mate, Southside Johnny.

When it comes to delivering the blues live, The Blues Band has few competitors and their frontman, Paul Jones is up there with the all time greats. His five decade career includes performing with the likes of Tina Turner, Percy Sledge, Memphis Slim, Katie Melua and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, becoming an acclaimed actor in films, television and on stage, presenting a long-running rhythm and blues programme on BBC Radio, and still finding time to tour, not only with the Blues Band but leading out the ever popular Manfred Mann Band .

The Blues Band members are still regarded as Britain’s finest and most skilled practitioners in the art of the blues and when Paul Jones and the band step onto the stage you know you are in for a rocking good night!

Tickets £21.50 from Hastings TIC 01424 451111 and at Music’s Not Dead in Bexhill, 01424 552435