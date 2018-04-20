Tenor to perform a recital at Fairlight Hall this Sunday

What nicer way is there to spend a Sunday morning than a reasonably-priced classical music recital?

Fairlight Hall, in collaboration with the Oxford Lieder Festival. the UK’s biggest and most renowned festival of classical song, will introduce exceptional emerging professional singers to Fairlight.

This Sunday (April 22)) Oxford Lieder’s artistic director, the pianist Sholto Kynoch, will welcome tenor William Morgan.

A spokesperson said: “Will and Sholto perform another of Schumann’s great cycles, his twelve settings of poems by Justinus Kerner. This extraordinary assortment of songs traverses emotional highs and lows that surely reflect Schumann’s complicated engagement and marriage to Clara Wieck. Alongside this they perform a selection of songs by Henri Duparc, the French composer whose reputation lies entirely on a body of just seventeen songs.” Tickets are £10, including coffee and cake - www.fairligthall.co.uk