Ten great things to make this week sparkle in 1066 country - from Friday December 14

1. Music. Sarah Jane Morris returns to Kino-Teatr in St Leonards for a live gig on Friday December 14 at 7.30pm. She is joined by guitarists Tony Remy and Tim Cansfield. Morris is the British soul, jazz and r&b singer who topped the UK pop charts in 1986 with The Communards’ disco version of Don’t Leave Me This Way. Her soul voice and emotional power have seen her follow her own path ever since, and that independence has brought her a devoted audience, inspired by her belief in the power of song to change hearts and minds. Tickets £15.

2. Music. Rye International Jazz Festival presents the very festive Aled Jones in a Christmas concert at St Mary’s church in Rye on Friday December 14 from 8pm. Aled will perform with a special guest and choir - details and tickets from www.ryejazz.com.

Jose Feliciano

3. Theatre. Bowler Crab Theatre Company brings Twelfth Night to Bexhill on Saturday December 15. The performance is at St John’s Centre on London Road, a converted church which is now a theatre space. One of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, the play is a Christmas must-see. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or phone 07801893115. Doors open at 7pm, curtain up at 7.30pm.

4. Festive. Battle Choral Society perform a Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church in Battle on Saturday December 15 from 7.30pm. John Langridge, with soloists and readers, directs a seasonal programme of choral settings together with audience carols. Admission £10 (Under-18s free), at the door or from The Crafty Norman and Raggs Boutique, in Battle High Street.

5. Jazz. The Mike Hatchard Trio and Rock Choir perform a candlelight musical show at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Sunday December 16 from 8pm. Tickets cost £10 and the performance is in support of the Friends of Conquest Hospital. Extraordinarily talented musician Mike will also be performing a specially composed suite for the occasion. He is accompanied by well-known and award-winning local artists Booby Worth on Drums and former principal bassist of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra Paul Morgan. Tickets available from the Hastings Tourist Information on the seafront or online at www,conquestlof.org.uk/event.

6. Music. Coffee Concert at Kino-Teatr on Sunday December 16 from 11am is all about The Nutcracker Story. The traditional tale enjoys enormous popularity all around the world; find out why with a performance by two wonderful pianists, Andrea Kmecova-Vargas from Slovakia and Tereza Stachova from The Czech Republic. Ticket price £10 includes coffee and a mince pie.

Battle Choral Society

7. Music. St Barnabas Church in Sea Road, Bexhill, hosts a tea concert on Sunday December 16 from 3pm. The singers are Chiara Vinci and Helen Lacey - sopranos, Ruth Parsons and Beccy Byrne - mezzos, plus Eddie and Teddy - boy trebles, Rachel Firmager - cello and Helen Ridout - piano. The main part of the programme is Snow Angel by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel as well as some more traditional Christmas music. St Richards choir led by Beccy Byrne will be performing fresh from their visit to Westminster Cathedral. Tea and mince pies served first, then concert at 4-5pm. Tickets £10, £5 for under 16s and free for under 12s.

8. Music. Rye Jazz Festival presents veteran guitar maestro Jose Feliciano at St Mary’s Church in Rye on Sunday December 16 from 8pm - booking at www.ryejazz.com.

9. Talk. A Bavard Bar Christmas Special will be held at Kino-Teatr on Wednesday December 19 at 7.30pm. The regular event sees three people talking about their passions - it’s like TED talks but for regular people.

10. Music. Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel are at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Wednesday December 19 from 8pm. Tickets £30. Legendary rock icon and the original Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley continues to tour to sell-out audiences worldwide. Recognised as one of Britain’s greatest and most charismatic live performers, Harley is as much in love with the touring life now as at the beginning of his career. A Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel live show will be packed with hits such as, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun, Mr Soft, the classic Sebastian, as well as the glorious Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), which has been recognised by the Performing Rights Society as one of the most-played singles in British Radio history. Harley also picks an eclectic mix of tracks from his career recordings, including from recent albums The Quality Of Mercy and Stranger Comes To Town.

Chiara Vinci

Steve Harley