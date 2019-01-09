Ten great things to do in 1066 country this week - from Friday January 11

1. Music. Let the good times roll with Showaddywaddy at the White Rock Theatre on Friday January 11 from 7.30pm. Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, this UK institution has sold more than 20 million records and have toured the world. Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe. Expect to hear hits Under The Moon Of Love, Three Steps To Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more. Showaddywaddy invites you to come and join the Dancin’ Party... You’ve Got What It Takes! Tickets £28.

2. Photography. Dressed In Hastings opens on Friday January 11 at Oscar’s On The Square, in Warrior Square, at 6pm. This is a striking exhibition of local photography by Maxine Simmonds and Paul Praeger to include images taken over the past five years of Hastings’ annual festivals and parades. The show can be viewed every weekend at Oscar’s On The Square until Feb 3.

Hansel and Gretel adult panto SUS-190301-112947001

3. Music. Samaki play live at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Saturday January 12 from 7.30pm. Featuring a collective of ace Hastings musicians, Samaki is an afrobeat project based on the sound of 1970s African musicians like Fela Kuti, Tony Allen, and Oscar Sulley. Samaki’s musicians have recorded, toured and played with music stars such as Van Morrison, Noel Gallagher, Ray Charles, Sade, James Brown, Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Liane Carroll, Kirk Whalum, Jack Bruce, Steve Hackett, Ayub Ogada, Julia Biel, Gilberto Gil, Jeff Beck, and the Ecstatic Republic of Conga, among many others. The band is made up of Chris White (saxophone), James McMillan (trumpet), Jo Brooks (keyboards), Jim Board (guitar), James Davison (bass), Tristan Banks (drums) and Julian Humphries (percussion).

4. Classical music. Chinese pianist Gen Li will play for the Winter Prizewinner’s Recital at Fairlight Hall on Saturday January 12 - see page 52 for details. The concert will take place between 11am and 1pm, with an interval. Tickets £15 and can be bought online or from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre in Muriel Matters House in Breeds Place (01424 451111).

5. Music. Hastings Philharmonic presents an evening of Bossa Nova at St Mary In The Castle on Saturday January 12 from 8pm. Taking part will be Marcio Da Silva, Ariel Gragnani, Boyan Ivanov, Elena Marigomez, and Emmanuel McDonald, celebrating Samba and Choro. Tickets from £15.50, with under-16s £5, available at Hastings Tourist Information Centre or The Bookkeeper in Kings Road.

6. Adult Panto. Hanzel And Gretel Go Down In The Woods is at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday January 14 from 7.30pm. Now in their 15th year of touring The Market Theatre company is back and as ever has taken a traditional fairy story and corrupted it beyond belief - packing it with corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant innuendo. With a minimum of set, props and costume the fearless company of three actors will take on the traditional and the not-so-traditional pantomime characters to keep you entertained and prolong that all-too-short seasonal spirit. Get ready for an evening of slick, fast-moving, farcical fun which is for adults only. Not suitable for under 16s. Tickets £19.

Samaki

7. Music. Hillbilly Sunday with The Haystingers will be at The Albion on Sunday January 13 at 6pm. The Haystingers are a five piece Hillbilly- Boogie band which consists of Keith Osborne, (vocals, lap steel, guitar and banjo), Stevie Stone, (vocals and acoustic guitar), Clive Barker, (electric guitar and vocals), Tony O’Leary, (drums and vocals), and Jason Wilson, (double bass). They wear hats, great shirts, and play good ‘ole country music to get audiences dancing and put a smile on their face.

8. Theatre. National Theatre Live will stream King Richard II to screens all over the country on Tuesday January 15 starting at 7pm. Watch it locally at venues such as Kino-Teatr and Kino Rye.

9. Talk. The Bavard Bar returns to Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Wednesday January 16 from 7.30pm. This packed-out regular event is a chance to explore thoughts, opinions and passions as each month speakers have the chance to share their ideas.

10. Music. Cellar Full Of Sound launches at The Crypt in Hastings town centre on Wednesday January 16 from 7-10pm. This signals the return of the Crypt as a live music venue in Hastings and is a monthly night dedicated to unsigned bands and singer songwriters, which will have both a physical, live audience and an online one; The Crypt will be live streaming the whole show each month. Each artist will play two songs on with the original Crypt stage, the Corner Stage or in the VIP Acoustic Lounge. Family friendly event. Tickets £2.

The Haystingers SUS-190301-095614001