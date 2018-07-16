Talented line-up in the mix for Battle’s next ELF event

Every Last Friday (ELF) has become much-anticipated local institution in Battle where venues around town host this popular monthly music event.

Four music acts in turn visit The King’s Head, The Bull Inn, Cut & Grill, and Lavender Abbey Tea Room, to play a live mini gig before heading off to the next one.

Next Friday July 27 will feature Victoria McDonnell, Mike Wilton, Rebecca Mason, and Smoking Jacket. Victoria is a young singer songwriter from Bexhill who plays a wide range of music from Stevie Wonder to Britney Spears and gigs around Bexhill and Hastings area. Mike is from Uckfield and usually plays with The Standard Lamps, a band which amazingly has supported The Who on arena tours in the past, but is taking a break while Mike carries on with a solo album. Rebecca has been on the jazz scene for 25 years and worked with the late Pete Burden, while Smoking Jacket is a band which covers forgotten funk-pop-rock hits.