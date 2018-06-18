Summer Recital delights are on the way at Fairlight Hall

When brilliant young Russian pianist Roman Kosyakov played in Hastings in early March the town was covered in snow and ice courtesy of the Beast from the East.

These freezing conditions, redolent of his native Siberia, seemed to inspire the young virtuoso who won first prize in the 2018 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition with a thrilling performance of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1.

Roman should be greeted by warmer weather conditions when he returns on July 1 to give the Summer Prizewinners Picnic Recital at Fairlight Hall.

He has chosen a tantalizing programme for the event with Schubert’s 4 Impromptus D899 op.90 and then Liszt’s Spanish Rhapsody. In the second half Roman will perform Tchaikovsky’s Piano Sonata in G major.

Roman is a graduate of the Moscow State Conservatory, and now studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. As well as being this year’s HIPCC winner, he has achieved success in many other competitions, including second prize in both the Minsk 2014 International Piano Competition and the VI International Piano Competition.

The Summer Recital will begin at 2pm in the Recital Room Courtyard. Gates will open at noon to enable ticket holders to picnic in the grounds of Fairlight Hall, where refreshments will be available.

Tickets are £20 from www.hipcc.co.uk, Hastings Tourist Information Centre at Muriel Matters House (2 Breeds Place) on 01424 451111.