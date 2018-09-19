Still hitting the mark as Spear Of Destiny take aim

Hard to believe, but it’s 35 years since Kirk Brandon first picked up that Spear Of Destiny.

The stylish and anthemic band was formed in 1983 after the demise of Brandon’s post punk iconic rockers Theatre Of Hate. before which he was leader of The Pack.

Now Spear of Destiny returns to Hastings for a live gig at Blackmarket VIP on Sunday September 30 as part of its current tour.

The line-up of Spear Of Destiny has been ever-changing but now is the longest serving to date and features Adrian Portas (New Model Army/Sex Gang Children), Craig Adams (Sisters of Mercy/The Cult/The Mission) and Phil Martini (Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind) on drums. Long time Brandon cohort Steve Allan-Jones will be on keyboards.

Earlier this year the band made its 14th studio album Tontine which was fully funded from a private fan pre-sale. The album was released for Brandon’s own Eastersnow Recording Company label imprint and available on CD, vinyl and download.

The current live show pulls on songs from all 35+ years of Spear Of Destiny. The classics Liberator, Rainmaker, The Wheel, Never Take Me Alive and more are all found sitting closely alongside newer fan favourites such as Sputnik, Suicide God, Judas, Lucky Man and Berlin! Berlin!.

As 2018 is the 35 anniversary of debut Grapes of Wrath, live shows this year will feature a good smattering of GOW tracks for good measure.

BBC broadcaster Jeremy Vine described Brandon as “one of our greatest musical geniuses,” while Mojo wrote: “Kirk Brandon is on of the UK’s best kept secrets”. The new single Second Life was released earlier this month. Tickets and more information on www.kirkbrandon.com.

