St Leonards songwriter was inspired by 80s hits to create his own music

St Leonards singer songwriter Mark Gleave has realised the ambition to have his music heard by making his own album and publishing it himself online through Tunecore.

Mark Gleave is the self-titled collection of work which includes the song Always And Forever which did well in a national songwriting competition and is the first track. Last March Mark released a four track extended play called Follow My Heart. This lead to some sales both UK and internationally through Spotify and Itunes and he was given a profile page on a French music charts website.

Mark grew up listening to pop and dance music in the 1980s/90s and was first inspired by Rick Astley to create his own version of a teen pop sound.

He started writing in his early 20s and in 2009 found success when ballad Always And Forever reached the semi-finals of the UK Songwriting competition and was played by BBC Introducing.

