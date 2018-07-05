Singer’s free in-store gig at Music’s Not Dead, Bexhill

Bexhill record store Music’s Not Dead hosts Amelia White next Saturday (July 14) for a free in-store gig.

The live music begins at 3pm in the popular Devonshire Road shop.

Raised In Virginia, and based in Nashville, Amelia White cut her musical teeth in the New England area, in the same scene that produced Mary Gauthier, Lori McKenna, and Aimee Mann.

Her music has been described as hard rocking -folkin -alt-art country.

Amelia White is on tour promoting her new album Rhythm of the Rain – her last album having been named among the top-ten Americana albums for 2016 by the Daily Telegraph - ‘Sassy Americana at its best’,

She lists her influences as: The Beatles, Hank WIlliams, Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, The Cure, Brian Ferry,

Johnny Cash, Lucinda WIlliams, Neil Finn, Karla Bonoff, Billy Holiday, Nick Drake, Townes Van Zandt.